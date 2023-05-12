Marcelo da Silva Vieira was responsible for cataloging the items as a personal collection; testified in April about the jewelry case

On the morning of this Friday (May 12, 2023), the PF (Federal Police) carried out a search and seizure operation at the house of Marcelo da Silva Vieira, former head of the Historical Documentation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Police action is carried out in the investigation of the Saudi jewelry case.



Marcelo was responsible for cataloging the items that Bolsonaro received as a personal or public collection. In a statement to the PF, the former boss cited a call that Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, made to him to try to rescue the Saudi jewels. The former Chief Executive would have participated in the call.

