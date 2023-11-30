Agents also serve 3 arrest warrants in Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina; This is the 22nd phase of Lesa Pátria

The PF (Federal Police) launches this Thursday (30.Nov.2023) the 22nd phase of the Lesa Pátria operation, which seeks to identify people who participated in the 8th of January. In this action, 25 search and seizure warrants and 3 arrest warrants were executed in Minas Gerais and Santa Catarina.

In the last phase, carried out on Tuesday (Nov 28), agents carried out 7 search and seizure warrants and 1 arrest warrant. In this Thursday’s operation (Nov 30), the STF (Supreme Federal Court) ordered the blocking of the targets’ assets.

“The facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property and crimes under the law of terrorism”, informed the PF. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 721 kB).

Previous phases



The 21st phase was held on November 28th. The STF issued 7 search and seizure warrants and 1 arrest warrant.

The 20th phase was held on November 21st. Apeople arrested 2 targets and executed 10 search and seizure warrants.

The 19th phase was held on October 25th. 13 search and seizure warrants were executed as determined by the STF in Cuiabá (MT), Cáceres (MT), Santos (SP), São Gonçalo (RJ) and Brasília (DF). Additionally, 5 people were arrested.

The 18th phase was held on September 29th. The target was retired general Ridauto Lúcio Fernandes. He was director of the Logistics Department of the Ministry of Health, under the command of Eduardo Pazuello, in 2021. He was dismissed on December 31, 2022, the last day of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The 17th phase was held on September 27th. The PF arrested Aildo Francisco Lima, accused of doing a live broadcast sitting in the chair of STF minister Alexandre de Moraes during the extremist acts of January 8th.

The 16th phase was held on September 5th. 53 search and seizure warrants were executed by order of the STF in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The 15th phase was held on August 29th. 2 search and seizure warrants were executed in Goiânia (GO) and Piracanjuba (GO) against the state deputy Amauri Ribeiro (União Brasil-GO).

The 14th phase was held on August 17th. The PF arrested a pastor and a gospel singer for the acts of January 8th in searches that targeted suspects of promoting the “Festa da Selma”, a codename used to refer to extremist acts

The 13th phase was held on June 27th. The agents carried out 1 search and seizure warrant in Itapetininga (SP) against a possible financier. O Power360 discovered that he was Milton de Oliveira Júnior, owner of a radio station formerly affiliated with Young pan in the city of São Paulo.

The 12th phase was held on May 23. 4 search and seizure warrants and 1 preventive arrest warrant were executed in the Federal District.

The 11th phase was held on May 11th. 22 search and seizure warrants were executed in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, in addition to the freezing of R$40 million in assets belonging to those involved.

The 10th phase was held on April 18th. 16 preventive arrest warrants and 22 search and seizure warrants were served in 7 states and the Federal District.

The 9th phase was completed on March 23. At the time, the reserve major of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District), Cláudio Mendes dos Santos, 49 years old, was arrested. He was accused of managing the money used to finance extremist acts.

The 8th phase was launched on March 17th with the aim of arresting 32 extremists from January 8th. Police action was carried out in 9 states and the Federal District.

The 7th phase was held on March 7th. 3 extremists were arrested and the police carried out 8 search and seizure warrants in Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The 6th phase carried out 8 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo and Sergipe.

The 5th phase, on February 7th, led to the arrest of 4 PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) agents who were allegedly involved in the extremist acts of January 8th.

Among those arrested was Federal District Military Police colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto, responsible for the sector that planned security for the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the events. In addition to him, the following were arrested:

captain Josiel Pereira César;

Major Flávio Silvestre de Alencar;

Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins.

On February 3, agents carried out the 4th phase of the operation in 5 states and the Federal District. In total, 3 preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants were served in the states of Rondônia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and the Federal District.

O Power360 found that one of those arrested at this stage was the former president of the CDL (Chamber of Store Managers) of Rio Verde (GO), Lucimário Benedito Camargo, known as Mário Furacão. Former candidate for state deputy William Ferreira da Silvaknown as “Weatherman” He was also arrested in Rondônia. A legislative police officer from the Federal Senate who has not yet been identified was one of the search and seizure targets of the operation.

On January 27, the corporation carried out the 3rd phase of the operation in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District. The agents carried out 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants.

Bolsonaro’s nephew Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, Léo Índio, was one of the targets in the last phase. O Power360 found that PF agents carried out a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

The 2nd phase of Lesa Pátria was carried out on January 23rd with the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Palácio do Planalto and destroyed a 17th century clock during the events of January 8th. Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia (MG) and taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

The operation was launched on January 20th. In the 1st phase, 8 preventive arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants were served, issued by the STF, in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District.