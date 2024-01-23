Report states that Ronnie Lessa had reached a plea agreement; corporation says disclosure of incorrect information hinders investigation

A Federal Police (Federal Police) released a note on Tuesday night (23 January 2024) denying that there was more than one official statement in the case of the murder of the councilor Marielle Franco and his driver, Anderson Gomes. According to the corporation, “To date, there has been a single statement in the investigation of the case, duly approved by the Judiciary”.

The Federal Police said that the investigations remain confidential and that “the dissemination and repercussion of information that does not match reality compromises investigative work and exposes citizens”. Here's the complete of the note (PDF – 574 kB).

The statement cited in the note is that of former military police officer Élcio de Queiroz, who confessed to having driven the car used in the crime. Details of the testimony became public in July 2023.

Despite the PF's statement, a report published by the newspaper The globe states that Ronnie Lessa, a former police officer accused of killing Marielle, had reached a plea agreement with the corporation. This Tuesday, the news site TheIntercept reported that Lessa had appointed the counselor of the TCE-RJ (Court of Auditors of Rio de Janeiro) as one of the principals. Domingos Brazãowho was already one of the suspects in the case.

In 2019, the PGR (Attorney General's Office) stated that Brazão “engineered the murder of councilor Marielle Franco” and allegedly tried to obstruct the investigations.

O Intercept further says that the “main hypothesis” for Brazão to have ordered the murder of Marielle would have been supposed revenge against Marcelo Freixoformer state deputy for Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party) and, today, president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism).

Marielle worked for 10 years with Freixo until she was elected councilor. Marcelo Freixo, in turn, was the author of the request for the CPI das Milícias, of which he was president at Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) in 2008.

COAT OF ARMS IN THE MILITIA CPI

The Militia CPI in Alerj aimed to investigate the activities of criminal groups in various locations in Rio de Janeiro. The involvement of police officers, firefighters and even politicians in armed control of territories was the central thesis of the investigations.

On September 9, 2008, the then councilor Josinaldo Francisco da Cruz (1966-2009), known as “Nadinho de Rio das Pedras”, at the time in the DEM, was heard by the CPI. Later indicted by the Commission and murdered in 2009, Nadinho said that some politicians in Rio were authorized by militiamen to campaign in dominated territories.

One of these politicians, according to him, would be the then state deputy Domingos Brazão, who had campaigned in Rio das Pedras. The mention appears in the final report of the Militia CPI, which called for the indictment of 225 politicians, police officers, prison officers, firefighters and civilians. Brazão was not on the list of possible indictees. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

NEXT ENDING

The PF says there is no set date for the end of the investigations, but the corporation's general director, Andrei Rodrigues, has already stated that he intends to bring the case to an end this quarter.

“Throughout this period [11 meses de investigação]the Federal Police worked in partnership with other bodies, notably the Public Ministry, with technical criteria and the necessary confidentiality of the measures carried out”says the note.

In an interview with Metropolisespublished this Tuesday (January 23), Brazão denies the accusations. “I didn’t order Marielle to be killed”, declared. For the politician, “no one profited more from the murder of the councilor than Psol himself”. He also denies knowing Ronnie Lessa.

O Power360 He tried to contact Brazão, but received no response. The president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, was also contacted, but did not return contact. The space remains open for demonstrations.