The recording was delivered on Wednesday (July 19) and, according to the defense, it shows the minister cursing one of the suspects as a “bandit”

The PF (Federal Police) sent a letter this Thursday (July 20, 2023) to the lawyer Ralph Tórtima, responsible for the defense of the trio suspected of harassing the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, saying that the video delivered on the 4th (July 19) was edited. The corporation asked for the full recording made by Alex Zanatta.

In a note, Tórtima stated that the video was provided in its entirety and would have started to be recorded after Moraes left the VIP area of ​​the International Airport of Rome (Italy) and began to photograph the couple Mantovani and Zanatta.

In an interview with Power360 on this 5th (20.jul), Tórtima criticized the fact that Moraes and his son, Alexandre Barci Moraes, had not yet given testimony to the PF (Federal Police) about the episode.

Understand the chronology narrated by the lawyer Ralph Tórtima Power360according to the version of the accused:

The couple Mantovani and Zanatta disembarked from the flight and went to the VIP lounge at Rome International Airport (Italy). At this point, the defense reports that they had not yet seen Minister Alexandre de Moraes;

When passing through the entrance to the VIP room, Roberto identifies the minister entering the reserved area and informs the family;

The suspects try to enter the premises, but are informed that the room is full. Then, Andreia goes to the reception and criticizes the fact that she cannot enter;



At that moment, according to the suspects’ lawyer, Moraes’ son, Alexandre Barci, would have “offenses” to Andreia;

Because of the minister’s son’s alleged offenses against his wife, Roberto Mantovani would have pushed him away with his arm – the defense could not say whether it was a slap or if the suspect pushed the minister’s son.

Alexandre Barci, son of Moraes, would have asked if the businessman wanted to “argument”who replied that “ no ”;



After the criticism, the couple Mantovani and Zanatta go to the other VIP room in the airport, but they also cannot enter. Therefore, they return to the reserved place where Moraes was;

Upon arriving back, Moraes’ son would have returned to utter new offenses to Andreia. The situation would have been calmed down by other people who were nearby;

Moraes reportedly took his son out of the VIP room and spoke with him privately. Then, the minister himself took photographs of the suspects and said that they would be identified upon arrival in Brazil, says the defense;

Zanatta would have started to record the minister and questioned whether the statement would be a threat. At that moment, Moraes would have called the Mantovani couple’s son-in-law “ bandit ”.



Moraes and his son return to the room after the disagreement.

Watch the full interview (14min25sec):