After the relaxation of travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the number of requests for the issuance of passports grew and the Federal Police of São Paulo is not keeping up with the demand in the state. Those who try to schedule, report not getting a vacancy in any post until the end of the year.

To get your passport, the first step is to fill out an online form. Then, the person must pay a bill with the document issuance fee. With the amount paid, the applicant must choose a PF unit to appear in person and deliver the documentation. It is at this stage that the imbroglio is.

+ Gender X will appear on US passport applications

Some people have reported that they have been waiting since February for the opening of new dates and are still without success. Those who can schedule then go to the place on the given time. During the service, fingerprints and a facial photograph are collected. Afterwards, the passport delivery deadline is informed by the post – in general, in São Paulo, the deadline is 6 working days.

The PF confirms the explosion of requests and says that it will open a new post in the capital of São Paulo, but does not say when this will be done.

Situation in consulates

The same problem occurs in foreign consulates most sought after by residents of São Paulo, such as those in Portugal, Italy and the United States. The three register long queues for issuing visas, passports and citizenships.

Despite having strengthened the service teams, the foreign representations are not managing to process so many requests.

According to dispatchers, requests have increased a lot because some customers were unable to send their orders throughout 2020 and 2021.

In the US consulate, where the greatest demand is for visas, the estimated wait is 284 days for tourist or business authorizations. In the representation of Italy, the biggest bottleneck is to obtain citizenship, in a queue that already has more than 150 thousand people.

In the case of the consulate of Portugal, the main complaint is about the malfunction of the platforms: the website for appointments registers instabilities and, many times, it does not even open, which makes it impossible to schedule a time to issue a passport.

