The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022) that the PF (Federal Police) resumed making passports after the release of R$ 31.5 million in funds by the federal government🇧🇷

Production had been suspended since December 1 due to lack of funds. About 108,701 people were waiting in line to receive the document until Thursday (22.Dec).

In your Twitter profileTorres confirmed that, “as promised” on friday (23.dec), the production was “Reinstated promptly” with the allocation of funds.

Passports requested during the shutdown period will be produced “gradually” by the PF, according to the minister. New requests will be sent normally as pending issues are resolved.

The funds were released in the law that opened credit of R$ 31,471,342.00 for the resumption of issuance of passportspublished on Friday night (Dec.23, 2022) in an extra edition of GIVE 🇧🇷Official Diary of the Union🇧🇷 Here’s the full (3 MB).

The PF had already suspended production due to lack of resources on November 19. The following week, the federal government allocated BRL 37.36 million to reactivate the service.

To apply for a passport, you need to access the Federal Police website, fill out a form, pay a fee of BRL 257.25 and schedule an appointment at the PF post to present documents, collect a photo and fingerprints.

The passport is valid for 10 years. The document identifies the traveler in other countries, in addition to serving as a record for entries and exits, visas and authorizations.