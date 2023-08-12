Operation Claver found workers without equipment, clean water and employment documents on rural properties

The PF (Federal Police) rescued 8 workers in conditions similar to slavery on farms located in Acre. Operation Claver was carried out from Monday to Friday (7-11.Aug.2023) in conjunction with the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor) in Rondônia and Acre and by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

The bodies received complaints about the situation experienced by workers on the properties, which pass through the municipalities of Sena Madureira and Manoel Urbano.

According to the PF, the workers were found without adequate equipment and first aid kits and were deprived of drinking water. Food and housing were precarious, with exhausting hours and without formal labor documents.

The landowners were fined for failing to comply with labor standards. The penalty provided for the crime of reduction to a condition analogous to that of a slave is 8 years of imprisonment and a fine, in addition to the penalty corresponding to violence.

According to the PF, the operation was named after Saint Peter Claver, a Spanish Jesuit missionary who provided food, medicine, shelter and treatment to enslaved blacks who arrived in Cartagena, in present-day Colombia, in the 16th century. as a saint) in 1888 and declared patron saint of people who became slaves.

With information from Brazil Agency.