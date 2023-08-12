Danilo Campetti used the object during a shootout in Paraisópolis (SP), where he was holding a campaign event in 2022

Danilo Campetti, former advisor to the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), was preventively removed from the PF (Federal Police). The agent was removed from the team of the chief executive of São Paulo after a decision by the Ministry of Justice.



Campetti is the subject of an internal procedure at the PF that investigates the use of an irregular badge during an exchange of fire in Paraisópolis (SP), on October 17, 2022. A campaign event was held at the location of the then candidate for the governorship of São Paulo, Tarcísio.

The PF agent participated in the coercive conduct of Lula, in 2016. He was also the one who escorted the PT party to the wake of his grandson Arthur, in 2019.

In videos published on social networks, the former advisor appears armed and with a PF badge after the shooting. The corporation’s leadership talks about the political use of a badge in favor of Tarcísio and takes Campetti’s resignation for granted.



After being removed from the Tarcísio team, Campetti was assigned to the São José do Rio Preto (SP) police station, linked to the São Paulo superintendence. However, the removal was signed by the deputy general director, delegate Gustavo Paulo.

As found out by Power360Campetti’s resignation is taken for granted.