With the fall of the dollar and the cooling of the pandemic, demand reached a level close to that of the pre-covid

The demand for passports accelerated with the relaxation of measures to prevent covid-19 and the fall of the dollar. In March, the PF (Federal Police) issued the highest number of passports in a month since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the PF, 193,922 passports were issued in the country in March. The number is more than double that recorded in the same month in 2021 (61,829). And it is close to the pre-covid level, when more than 200,000 documents used to be issued per month.

For the year, 504,193 passports have already been issued by the Federal Police. The balance for the first 3 months of 2022 is 135% higher than that of the 1st quarter of 2021. In addition, it is only 12% lower than the number of passports issued in the same period of 2020.

PF data indicate that the demand for passports continues to accelerate. According to the corporation, about 9,500 documents were issued per day in the 1st week of April. In March, there were approximately 9,200 a day.

For the Federal Police, 4 factors contribute to the increase in the demand for passports:

reopening of airports;

increasing appreciation of the real;

repressed demand during the pandemic period;

population growth.

The Federal Police also said that it is working on several fronts to cope with the high demand, such as expanding the network of equipment and service stations for issuing passports.

This year, for example, the service began to be offered in Angra dos Reis (RJ). In November 2021, a passport issuance post was also opened at Galeão Airport (RJ).

Deadlines and fees

To issue a passport, it is necessary to access the Federal Police website, fill out a form, pay a fee of R$ 257.25 and schedule an appointment at the PF post for the presentation of documents, photo collection and fingerprints.

In São Paulo, you have to wait an average of 30 days between making an appointment on the internet and going to the PF post. In DF, the average time drops to 4 days, according to the Federal Police. The corporation did not inform the waiting time in other states until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

The PF said, in turn, that anyone who needs the document urgently can go to a service station. According to the corporation, these cases will be analyzed and can be dealt with on the same day.

After the face-to-face service, the passport is delivered after 6 working days. However, in urgent cases, it is possible to shorten the delivery time to 2 working days by paying an extra fee. In addition, it is possible to request an emergency passport, which is ready on the same day and is valid for less than 1 year.

The passport is valid for 10 years since 2015. The document identifies the traveler in other countries, in addition to serving as a record for entries and exits, visas and authorizations. Therefore, it is necessary in international travel, which is being resumed by many Brazilians at this time of relaxation of the preventive measures of covid-19 and the fall of the dollar.

The passport issuance fee of BRL 257.25 has also been in force since 2015. However, since March 2022, the Federal Police has started to accept payments through the banking system, credit card or Pix.