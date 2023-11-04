Agency deleted records that it monitored politicians, STF ministers and journalists under the Bolsonaro government

The PF (Federal Police) recovered around 30,000 monitoring carried out by employees of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) of opponents of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The records had been erased by the agency. The information was released this Saturday (Nov 4, 2023) by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360.

Investigators linked to the operation carried out in October to investigate the illegal cell phone tracking scheme by Abin stated that the agency illegally monitored journalists, politicians and ministers of the STF (Superior Federal Court), during the Bolsonaro government.

From 2019 to 2021, the agency tracked hundreds of cell phones of those who attended the STF, such as court employees, lawyers and police officers. The PF identified 33,000 telephone location accesses.

According to the newspaper, the next step in the investigation is now to identify the owners of the monitored phone numbers based on the materials “ransomed”. The PF estimate to finish organizing the data is a period of 30 days.

Although the tracking was carried out during the Bolsonaro government, the former Chief Executive denied having knowledge of the scheme.

PF INVESTIGATES ABIN

On October 20, the PF held a operation to investigate whether Abin employees had used the institution’s GPS systems to track cell phones without judicial authorization.

The corporation served 2 preventive arrest warrants, 5 removal warrants and 25 search and seizure warrants in São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Goiás and the Federal District. The action was authorized by the Supreme Court.

The tool used in the scheme was the “First Mile” software, a system that, with a telephone number, allows the location to be recorded using the device’s network connection.

The program was also purchased and used by the Army, via the Federal Intervention office in Rio de Janeiro – at the time, headed by General Walter Braga Netto (PL), former minister and former vice-presidential candidate on the Bolsonaro ticket.

For this reason, the PF is investigating the irregular use of the “First Mile” in the Federal District, and the irregularities in purchasing it with money from the Federal Intervention in Rio de Janeiro. The corporation also intends to investigate whether the Armed Forces used the tool irregularly, as did Abin.

On Monday (Oct 30), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF, determined that the Israeli company Cognyte inform the Brazilian bodies that used the software.