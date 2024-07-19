Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 22:19

The Federal Police (PF) understood that federal deputies Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) and Messias Donato (Republicanos-ES) committed the crime of real injury, when violence is used to offend someone, during a fight in the plenary of the Chamber. The confusion, in December 2023, occurred during the session to enact the tax reform, when Quaquá went to seek satisfaction from Donato who, with other Bolsonaro supporters, criticized President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The Penal Code determines that the penalty for the crime of actual injury is a fine and imprisonment, which can range from three months to one year, depending on the type of aggression. The assessment is in a report by the Federal Police presented this Thursday, the 18th, to the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

According to the PF analysis, Quaquá committed violence by returning the pull he had received, in addition to the insults. Thus, the slap on his colleague’s face “occurred in reaction to the aggression he had also suffered, in a true act of retaliation”, says the document.

When reporting the crime to the STF, the PF also asked for more time to conclude the investigation, to determine whether deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) – who was also in the fight – should be included in the inquiry.

Quaquá claimed to have retaliated against an attack. Pro-Bolsonaro parliamentarians shouted “Lula, thief, your place is in prison.” StateQuaquá stated that Messias Donato and Nikolas Ferreira publicly violated parliamentary decorum by insulting Lula. “One of them attacked me, and I reacted to the aggression. In my opinion, this is an internal matter that should be dealt with within the Chamber of Deputies,” he said.

Donato stated that the physical attack occurred when he was trying to control the commotion. The parliamentarian called the police and asked that his colleague be investigated for actual injury. “At that moment, not even after the excessive slap given by Quaquá did I react violently, nor did I attack him when I tried to stop the insults. I simply told him to stop insulting me and lightly touched his arm so that he would listen to me and stop that criminal behavior. It is too much to compare this simple gesture with the violent attack I suffered in front of all of Brazil,” he said.

The deputy attorney general of the Republic, Hindemburgo Chateaubriand, spoke out about the case and defended the opening of the investigation in April. In the same month, Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF, ordered the opening of an investigation against Quaquá to investigate the slap given by the congressman to Donato.