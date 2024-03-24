This Sunday (24 March 2024), agencies carry out search and seizure warrants against Chiquinho and Domingos Brazão, Rivaldo Barbosa and 9 others

The Federal Police, the Attorney General's Office and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro launched Operation Murder Inc. this Sunday (24 March 2024), which investigates the homicides of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

Preventive arrest warrants and 12 search and seizure warrants are being served this morning in Rio de Janeiro. The warrants were issued by the Federal Supreme Court.

Among the targets of this Sunday's operation are federal deputies Chiquinho Brazão, Domingos Brazão and former Civil Police chief Rivaldo Barbosa.

The action also has the support of the State Secretariat of Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and the National Secretariat of Penal Policies, of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, and targets the intellectual authors of homicide crimes, in accordance with the investigation. The crimes of criminal organization and obstruction of justice are also investigated.