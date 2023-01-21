Governor removed from the DF also declared that “there is nothing” that can link him to the extremists of 8 de Janeiro

The governor removed from the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), said on his Twitter profile this Friday (20.jan.2023) that the A search and seizure operation in his home, office and office, authorized by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) at the request of the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), will show his complete innocence regarding the acts of the 8th of January.

“The operation carried out in my house, in my office and even in the office from which I have been licensed for over 4 years will show my complete innocence in relation to the regrettable events of the last January 8th”he wrote.

Removed from office since the 8th of January, Ibaneis is investigated for allegedly having been silent in the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers. On Twitter, the governor also said there was no evidence to link him to the acts.

“There is nothing that can link me to the coup plotters who attacked the Three Powers. I have always behaved in such a way as to collaborate with investigations and I maintain the same posture. I even made a spontaneous statement to the Federal Police, showing that there is nothing to fear.”

Last week, Ibanez said in a statement that he believes in the possibility of having “some kind of sabotage” in security and that he was caught by surprise with the lack of attitude of the Military Police.

The governor added that he trusts the Judiciary system and is sure that everything will be clarified.

“I am away from the Federal District precisely so that the work of the police and the Justice can be carried out without any obstacles, always available for further clarifications”, concluded.

Ibaneis is removed from office for 90 days in a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Deputy Celina Leão (PP) took over as interim governor of the federal capital.

Read the publications of Ibaneis on Twitter: