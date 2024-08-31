Investigations show evidence of fraud in cultural notices organized by the Piauí Department of Culture

The PF (Federal Police) launched an operation on Thursday (August 29, 2024) against embezzlement of public funds from the Aldir Blanc Law in Piauí. According to the investigations, employees of the Culture Secretariat would have received deposits from companies contemplated by the notices in 2020, which points to alleged favoritism.

One of the targets is the State Secretary of Culture, Carlos Anchieta, an ally of Fabio Novo (PT-PI), who also previously headed the department and is a candidate for Mayor of Teresina in the 2024 elections. Novo denies that he was the target of the operation.

PF OPERATION

Called Front Stage, the operation mobilized 25 PF agents, in addition to 2 from the CGU (Office of the Comptroller General of the Union), with the aim of combating money laundering and crimes against public administration. 6 search and seizure warrants were issued in the cities of Teresina and Floriano, both in Piauí.

According to the PF, The companies under investigation received R$1.6 million in public funds. The investigators may be charged with criminal association, embezzlement and money laundering.

The Aldir Blanc Law was regulated in 2020 as a way to help artists economically harmed by the pandemic. The government released that year R$ 3 billion for the States and municipalities.

It would be up to the States and cities to hold public notices and choose the winners.