Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/30/2024 – 15:47

Two arrests of fugitives from Justice and seizure of smuggled products is the result of the Operation Sactus Terminus carried out by the Federal Police, with the support of the Border and Border Police Battalion (BPFron), the Brazilian Navy, the Brazilian Army and the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service, on the border with Bolivia, on the Mamoré River.

The action to prevent and repress transnational crimes was carried out between March 25th and 29th. There was also the seizure of clandestine transport vessels, more than 150 attacks on vessels and vehicles.

River patrols were also carried out on the Mamoré River and land patrols in the border areas of Guajará-Mirim (RO), especially in places used as clandestine ports, with inspection actions at the Guajará-Mirim Customs Port.