





The Federal Police launched today (3) an operation to combat fraud in emergency aid, an amount paid by the federal government to the needy population due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Operation Parcela Feira de Santana also had the support of the Federal Public Ministry, Ministry of Citizenship, Caixa, Federal Revenue, Federal Comptroller General and the Federal Court of Auditors.

”The objectives of joint and strategic action are the identification of massive fraud and the dismantling of criminal associations that act causing damage to the assistance program and, consequently, reaching the portion of the population that needs these values. Police officers at the Federal Police Station in Feira de Santana (BA) comply with the judicial measures of search and seizure, removal of bank secrecy and confiscation of assets, totaling R$ 50,000 blocked by court order”, highlighted the PF.

The facts are being investigated in a police investigation, which began in 2021, based on analysis and intelligence work carried out by a specialized team of the Federal Police, based on contestation processes opened at Caixa.

According to the PF, in the Caixa Tem application, 16 emergency aid accounts were fraudulent, with the deposited amounts being transferred immediately to payments of bank slips issued on behalf of third parties, which resulted in an initial loss of R$ 9.6 thousand.

The authorities’ expectation is that the exact amount of the deviation, as well as the possible participation of other people, will be determined during the investigations. The authors of the fraud will answer for the crimes of qualified theft through fraud, with a penalty of two to eight years of imprisonment.







