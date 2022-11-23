22 search warrants are fulfilled; PF investigates irregularities and collection of bribes in Calha Norte agreements from 2012 to 2017

The PF (Federal Police) launched on the morning of this Tuesday (23.Nov.2022) the Imhotep operation, which investigates corruption and fraud in agreements of the Calha Norte Program in municipalities of Roraima from 2012 to 2017. seizure. One of the targets of the operation is the former senator Romero Jucá (MDB).

The scheme would involve the execution of more than R$ 500 million in contracts by the companies involved in the program, with at least R$ 15 million diverted to pay bribes, according to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União).

The information was confirmed by Jucá’s advisory to the Power360🇧🇷 However, until the publication of this report, the former senator did not comment on the alleged scheme investigated by the PF. The space remains open.

The fraud would involve the payment of bribes by 3 engineering companies to public servants involved in the scheme, in addition to the former senator, according to the PF. The resources would be destined to Jucá through family members and companies in which he was a partner.

The Federal Police also cites indications that he would block the transfer of funds from parliamentary amendments if he did not receive the amount of the bribe.

The investigation investigates whether there were crimes of fraud in bidding, active and passive corruption, money laundering and criminal organization. Together, the penalties can exceed 35 years in prison.

The Calha Norte Program was created during the Sarney government, in 1985, to expand the country’s integration with the Amazon region and carry out infrastructure works in the North region.

Romero Jucá was a senator for Roraima from 1995 to 2019. Before, he governed the state from 1988 to 1990. He was leader of the government in the Senate in the mandates of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB).

He was also Lula’s Minister of Social Security, a position he held from March to July 2005, and Minister of Planning, Development and Management for 16 days during the Temer administration.

He left office after a conversation was leaked in which he hinted at the need for a “covenant” institutional for the end of the Lava Jato operation and for the impeachment of Dilma.

Jucá ran for a seat in the Senate in this year’s election, but was not elected. He received 35.75% of the valid votes and lost the race for senator-elect Hiran Gonçalves (PP), which had 46.43%.