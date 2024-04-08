Procedure is part of the minister's decision to include Musk in the digital militia investigation

The PF (Federal Police) initiated a procedure to investigate the statements made by the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, against the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

The procedure is part of the minister's decision to include Musk as being investigated in the digital militias inquiry, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups for conduct against democracy.

Furthermore, Moraes ordered the opening of a new investigation to investigate the businessman's conduct in relation to the crimes of:

obstruction of justice;

criminal organization; It is

incitement to crime.

According to Moraes, X's manager started a “disinformation campaign about the actions of the Federal Supreme Court and the Superior Electoral Court” on Saturday (6.Apr) which was reiterated on Sunday (7.Apr).

Speak in “abuse of economic power” on Musk's part to try “manipulating public opinion”. The platform is accused of “induce the maintenance of criminal conduct practiced by digital militias” investigated in an investigation of the same name.

MUSK

The comments to which the president of the TSE refers began in the early hours of Saturday (6 April). Elon Musk He asked why the minister “requires so much censorship in Brazil”.

The South African billionaire spoke out following the accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3), who published what he called Twitter Files (understand more here). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The criticism escalated and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. The businessman also talked about reactivating profiles that were blocked by court decisions, in addition to teaching users how to use a VPN (virtual private network, in Portuguese), which allows them to browse in a hidden manner and circumvent any judicial prohibition.

Musk even called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying that it should “resign or be impeached”.

In an official note, X he said who will go to court because he believes that the court orders to block accounts “are not in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Federal Constitution of Brazil”.

To the Power360, The STF press office informed that the Supreme Court will not comment on the case.