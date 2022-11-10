Investigation responds to the request of the MPF on the conduct of Silvinei Vasques in the face of roadblocks and operations in the 2nd shift

The PF (Federal Police) opened an investigation this Thursday (Nov. election round.

According to the corporation’s advice, the investigation was initiated at the PF Superintendence in the DF (Federal District). The investigation responds to a request from the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) in the DF presented on November 2, as a matter of urgency.

In addition to investigating the director general’s conduct in the face of work stoppages caused by supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the MPF also asks for the investigation of Silvinei’s alleged omission in relation to the PRF’s operations in the Northeast, on October 30, the date of the 2nd round of voting.

If the accusations are confirmed by the investigation, the crimes of malfeasance and political violence, provided for in the Penal Code🇧🇷

In addition, the MPF note says that, due to possible guidelines from Vasques, the PRF vehicles responsible for the blockade did not obey the determination of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that prohibited the corporation’s operations in the 2nd round.

The Public Ministry in Rio de Janeiro has already opened an investigation, on November 6, to investigate road blocks in the state.