The Federal Police (PF) reported this Saturday, 22, that it opened an investigation to investigate changes in the color of the waters in the Tapajós River, in Alter do Chão (PA). According to the agency, experts were sent to the site and will fly over on Monday, the 24th.

The tonality in the waters was already being analyzed by the Federal University of Western Pará (Ufopa) and the Government of Pará. Ibama and the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability of the state (Semas) carried out an emergency inspection of the river this week and collected samples, which were sent for analysis after the water showed a cloudy color – not characteristic in the region.

According to the PF, ICMBio, the Public Ministry, technicians from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and researchers from the university will be part of the entourage.

“In addition, PF experts will collect samples of the turbid water at different points in the river for later analysis and an expert report,” the PF said on Saturday.

The post PF opens inquiry to determine change in water color in Alter do Chão (PA) appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#opens #investigation #determine #change #water #color #Alter #Chão #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO