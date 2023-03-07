BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Federal Police launched an investigation this Monday to investigate the irregular entry into the country of jewelry from Saudi Arabia destined for then-president Jair Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle.

The investigation was launched after the revelation that the Bolsonaro government did not adopt the necessary procedures for the incorporation into public assets of jewelry presented by the Saudi government to a Brazilian delegation that visited the country in 2021. Part of the jewelry was retained at the Federal Revenue Service in Guarulhos , while another package was delivered to the Presidency.

“The investigation will be conducted by the Specialized Police Station for Combating Treasury Crimes of the Superintendence in São Paulo,” the PF said in a note, adding that the investigation is being carried out under secrecy of justice and has an initial deadline of 30 days for completion, with the possibility of extension if necessary. be necessary.

Earlier, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the Bolsonaro government “did not adopt the appropriate procedures for the incorporation into public assets” of the jewels given by the Saudis, which is why the Federal Revenue auditors kept them in a safe at the Revenue in São Paulo “so that they would not be misappropriated or whatever”.

Haddad called the estimated value of the jewels an “absurdly atypical thing”, saying that “no one gets a present of 16 million reais”.

This Monday afternoon, the Federal Public Ministry in São Paulo decided to formally investigate the case and asked the “Federal Revenue Service to forward all available information about the entry of jewelry that was allegedly sent by Saudi Arabia to the Brazilian government”.

“It is now necessary for the Revenue to provide all the information at its disposal so that the MPF can analyze and decide on the case to be forwarded. In order to avoid damages to the investigation, the procedure remains confidential”, said the MPF, in a statement.

The Federal Revenue had informed earlier that it will also investigate the circumstances of entry into the country of a second package of jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia to a Brazilian delegation that visited the country in October 2021 to be delivered to President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Revenue Service reported over the weekend that the proper protocols were not followed for the incorporation into the assets of the Union of jewels presented by the Saudis to Bolsonaro and the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

In a note this Monday, the Revenue mentioned the other package of jewelry that “would have entered the country, which would only be possible if brought by another traveler, different from the target of customs inspection” that found the jewelry destined for Michelle.

“The fact could theoretically constitute a violation of customs legislation by the other traveler, due to lack of declaration and payment of taxes”, he said.

“In view of the facts, the Federal Revenue will take the appropriate measures within the scope of its competences for the clarification and compliance with customs legislation, without prejudice to analysis and clarification regarding the destination of the good”, he added.

According to a report in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Friday, the Bolsonaro government tried to illegally bring into the country a necklace, ring, watch and a pair of diamond earrings, valued at 3 million euros, a gift from the Saudi regime. , which were seized at Guarulhos airport.

On Sunday, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper revealed a second package, which includes a pen, cufflinks, a ring and a type of rosary, all from the Swiss diamond brand Chopard, which was in the luggage of one of the members of the Brazilian entourage and was not intercepted by the IRS. There has been no public assessment of the value of this lot.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, sent this Monday a letter to the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Passos, to investigate the facts disclosed by the reports involving the attempt to enter the jewels that would be delivered to the former president without compliance of legal procedures.

“The facts, in the way they are presented, can constitute crimes against the Public Administration typified in the Penal Code, among others. In this case, with injuries to services and interests of the Union, as well as in view of the international repercussions of the itinerary in criminal theory, the investigative action of the Federal Police is required”, highlighted Dino in the letter.

Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since he traveled in December days before the end of his term, denied illegality.

“I am now being crucified for a gift I didn’t receive,” he said over the weekend. “I didn’t know. Two, three days later, the Presidency notified the customs that it was to go to the collection. So far so good, no big deal. It could, in my opinion, the customs have delivered. It would go into the collection, and be handed over to the first lady. What does the legislation say? She could wear it, she couldn’t undo it,” he said when speaking to the press in Washington.

This Monday, Haddad also criticized the existence of positions of Revenue attachés abroad, after reporting in the press the information that, at the end of last year, Bolsonaro appointed the then Federal Revenue Secretary Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes to have that role. posted in Paris.

“Last year I felt very uncomfortable with the creation of these attaches abroad and it seemed a very inappropriate thing to be done on the spur of the moment in order to send these servers abroad, to change countries, among other cities”, he said. Haddad this Monday.

He stated that he asked President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the beginning of his term to extinguish the positions of attachés, “to prevent these servants from leaving Brazil and earning a small fortune in salary abroad, without answering for what they might eventually be doing in Brazil”.

According to the minister, “today it is clearer that something strange was happening, which needs to be investigated, investigated and, eventually, those responsible punished”.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Lisandra Paraguassu and Victor Borges)