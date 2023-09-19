The decision is made by the TJRJ; the police investigate possible corruption in acquisitions organized by former members of the federal intervention office

O TJRJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) requested that the Federal Police (Federal Police) inform the defense of Walter Braga Netto (PL) about “eventual” breach of telephone and telematic secrecy. The general is being investigated for alleged participation in fraud during federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro in 2018.

The decision, handed down on Monday (September 18, 2023) by judge Débora Velle Brito, responds to the request of the general’s defense. Here’s the complete (PDF – 246 kB).

Federal intervention is an instrument provided for in the constitution for serious cases. He was authorized by the government of Michel Temer (MDB) on February 16, 2018. During the period, the military had police powers, but could not arrest without judicial authorization. The intervener responsible for the operation was General Walter Souza Braga Netto, former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The PF fulfilledon September 12, 16 search and seizure warrants were issued in 3 States and the Federal District against military personnel and businessmen investigated for misappropriation of funds in the purchase of ballistic vests.

In the decision that supported the PF operation, published by the TJRJ – here is the complete (PDF – 642 kB)–, there is no order to break telephone and telematic confidentiality against Braga Neto. Therefore, the general’s defense presented the petition so that any breach could be reported.

In note (PDF – 240 kB), the corporation reported that the investigations were initiated after an international cooperation agreement with HIS (Internal Security Investigations Agency, in free translation). The US agency found evidence of corruption during investigations into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moises, in July 2021.

In 2018, the federal intervention office signed the contract to purchase the vests for R$40,169,320.80. However, the TCU (Federal Audit Court) canceled the acquisition and the amount was reversed on September 24, 2019.

According to the PF, the operation also investigates the collusion of two ballistic protection companies that form a cartel in the Brazilian market.

