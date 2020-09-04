The PF (Provident Fund) is meant to meet the retirement needs of the employees but is suffering from cash shortage due to treatment at Corona’s time or losing job and money strapped. In view of this problem of employees, EPFO ​​account holders have been allowed to withdraw a fixed amount from the PF account. So, emergency or money can be used when needed. Let’s know how to apply online.

You can apply for online PF withdrawal

step 1: Visit the EPFO ​​website https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/. Login by entering your UAN number, password and captcha.

Step 2: Click on Manage. Check all the information on the KYC option.

Step 3: Click on Online Services. A drop menu will open. Click on Claim from it. A new page will open in front of you, it will contain information about your name, date of birth and last four digits of Aadhaar. There will also be information about your bank account on this page. Enter the last four digits of your bank account number here and click on verify.

Step 4: After the four-digit verification of the bank account, click on Proceed For Online Claim to submit your claim form.

Step 5: After this, select PF advance (Form 31) from the drop down menu. Select Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19) to explain the corona epidemic as the reason for removing PF from the next drop down menu. After this write down the amount you want to withdraw and also upload the scan copy of your check. Write your address here as well.

Step 6: An OTP will come from your Aadhaar link mobile, write it in the next page. Your claim form will be submitted along with the OTP verification

Can withdraw from PF

step 1: Go to ‘I Want To Apply For’.

Step 2: Here choose full EPF Settlement, EPF Part withdrawal (loan / advance) or pension withdrawal option.

EPFO will give PF transfer information through SMS

In about 5 to 10 days after filling the form, the money of PF will be transferred to the registered bank account on EPFO. Information about this will also be available through SMS on your registered mobile number.

Know these rules before taking PF

1 If your EPF account is linked to Aadhaar then only you can apply to withdraw money online.

2 Account holder UAN number must be activated

3 Aadhaar number must be verified and linked to UAN

4 UAN should be linked with the correct bank account number and IFSC code. In a tweet, the EPFO ​​had asked all account holders to write correct bank details.

