Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 10:23 am

The Federal Police (PF) opened this Thursday, the 16th, the 14th phase of Operation Lesa Pátria to arrest ten people investigated for promoting the acts of January 8th. The new stage of the offensive is aimed at alleged instigators of the “Festa da Selma”, a codename used to refer to the plot that left a trail of destruction in Praça dos Três Poderes.

So far, eight people have been arrested. Among the targets of the offensive are: Pastor Dirlei Paz, who on social media identifies himself as a “servant of the Lord” and “patriot” and appears in a photo asking for “federal intervention”; gospel singer Fernanda Ôliver; and influencer Isac Ferreira.

“The term Festa da Selma was used to invite and organize transport for the invasions, in addition to sharing coordinates and detailed instructions for the invasion of public buildings. They still recommended not taking the elderly and children, preparing to face the police and also defended terms such as war, occupying Congress and overthrowing the constituted government”, indicated the corporation.

Agents are still searching 16 addresses in the states of Bahia, Goiás, Paraíba, Paraná, Santa Catarina and the Federal District. The orders were issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The Operation investigates alleged crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, destruction and deterioration or destruction of specially protected property and crimes under the terrorism law.

The expression “Festa da Selma” was identified in messages identified on social networks, especially on Telegram, calling Bolsonarists to the acts of January 8. The dialogues showed the organization of those investigated before the acts of violence.

“ATTENTION. At the HQs in Brasilia, it is only for hosting and gathering incoming guests. There it will be arranged: the time and date for Selma’s party. Remember Selma, right? The Party is not at the QG”, says a message sent in a Bolsonarist group on the eve of the riot in Brasília, identified by the Advocacy-General of the Union (AGU) at the beginning of the year.