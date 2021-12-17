Journalistically, one question moves any serious report: who does it matter? This question is even more essential in the Federal Police (PF) operation carried out on Wednesday (15) against Ciro Gomes, pre-candidate for the presidency by the PDT, and Cid Gomes, his brother senator. “I’m absolutely sure it’s Bolsonaro’s order,” said Ciro. The operation intends to investigate alleged deviations in the works of the Castelão stadium, in Ceará, for the 2014 World Cup. According to Ciro, the origin of the inquiry is a prized denunciation by someone who admits that he never spoke to him. “I will sue everyone involved.” He also questions so much time between the alleged deviations and the police action. The judge who supported the action, Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida, had other decisions — such as the one to exonerate a man who denied the holocaust on social networks — criticized by Ciro’s supporters. Part of the national media hastily says that the action could not come from Bolsonaro, who would lose with Ciro’s weariness. In theory, the pedetista’s votes would go to Lula, complicating the current president’s life in the 2022 elections. But the material generated on Wednesday could be widely used in a campaign against Lula, due to the links between Ciro and the former president, whose he was once a minister. Suspicions about the behavior of the PF are inevitable since Bolsonaro decided to equip the organ. “I’m not going to wait to fuck my whole family to change someone at the end of the line,” JB said at the shameful ministerial meeting on April 22, 2020. The question returns: Who cares?

It seems like yesterday when the economy minister said that only if he and his team screwed up the dollar would reach R$ 5. It was March 2020. Well, it arrived. And as F1 driver Max Verstappen did at the Abu Dhabi GP, on Sunday (12), when he became world champion for the first time, the American currency approached, accelerated, passed and moves towards R$ 6. On Wednesday afternoon on Thursday (15), it was traded at R$ 5.718 – even after intervention by the Central Bank (BC), which

auctioned $950 million to try to hold prices. Paulo Guedes could shut up a little.

Malta released

An archipelago of just over 500,000 inhabitants — equivalent to the city of Florianópolis —, Malta officially became, on Tuesday (14), the first European country to have a law allowing the personal cultivation and recreational use of marijuana. Other European nations, such as Spain, Holland and Portugal, operate in a gray zone of tolerance and tend to allow personal consumption in small doses. In the case of Malta, the possession of up to 7g will be allowed, for those over 18 years of age, and the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants at home will be allowed, with the resident being able to store a maximum of 50g of dehydrated form. In an interview with The New York Times, Owen Bonnici, the country’s minister of Equality, Research and Innovation, who introduced the bill, said the new legislation could end criminalization and eliminate illegal trade. “Malta can be a model for harm reduction,” he said.

“I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was 6 years old. That’s when I walked into a department store and he asked me for an autograph” Shirley Temple (1928-2014) American child celebrity who made her film debut at the age of three.

Putin and Xi Jinping together

Russia and China gave on Wednesday (15) one of the most forceful joint statements of the alliance. And they weren’t diplomatic, or used between the lines. They were explicit. “We support each other firmly on issues that concern each other’s fundamental interests and safeguarding the dignity of each country,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin via video call, according to state media reports Chinese. The Russians are said to be moving 100,000 troops to the border they maintain with Ukraine, fearful that the neighboring country will formally join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In 2014, Moscow annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, prompting an international backlash through economic sanctions.

Italian bishop says Santa Claus doesn’t exist

Poor Babbo Natale, as Santa Claus is called in Italy. Earlier this month, the bishop of Noto, a Sicilian commune whose cathedral is dedicated to San Nicolau de Mira, reportedly told local children visiting the shrine that the old batuta does not exist. The noise was great. Especially the parents, crazy for having to explain themselves to their children after the episcopal speech. Even more in a deeply Catholic country. Monsignor Antonio Staglianò needed to give interviews and contextualize what he said. “I didn’t tell you that Santa Claus doesn’t exist,” the bishop said. “I just said that this is an imaginary character, invented by Coca-Cola, who only brings gifts to those who have money.” The following are excerpts from the monsignor’s interview with the newspaper La Repubblica:

— “I spoke about the need to distinguish what is real and what is not. So I gave the example of St. Nicholas of Mira, a saint who brought gifts to the poor. In Anglo-Saxon tradition, he became Santa Claus, but certainly not the Santa Claus created by Coca-Cola.”

— “I wanted to explain that a consumer culture based on gifts is different from the culture of giving, which is the basis of the true message of Christmas.”

— “The true meaning of Christmas is contained in that cave, in the cold and the frost, where the baby Jesus is born in a cradle among the straw, which was certainly not sent from the Amazon.”

— “Christmas no longer belongs to Christians. Language emptied itself. Even the crib itself was explored, reduced to an object of beauty. The Christian message becomes an empty container.”

Ethyl leadership

The end of the year is approaching, a time when social gatherings lead to an increase in alcohol consumption. In the world ranking per capita made by Visual Capitalist, based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO), European countries occupy eight of the

ten top positions, but the leadership remains with the 17,000 inhabitants of the Cook Islands, in the distant South Pacific. Brazil is in the intermediate bloc, among 188 countries.