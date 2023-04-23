Capelli (GSI) identified 9 military personnel, who are heard in Brasília by order of Alexandre de Moraes

The PF (Federal Police) heard this Sunday (23.Apr.2023) the testimony of military personnel from the GSI (Institutional Security Office) who were identified in images recorded inside the Planalto Palace on January 8th. The hearings are being held at the corporation’s headquarters in Brasília.

The PF subpoenaed 9 military personnel who were identified in the recordings by the interim minister of the GSI, Ricardo Capelliafter taking office. The names of civil servants were not officially released.

On Friday (April 21), STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur for investigations into extremist acts, determined that everyone be heard by the PF within 48 hours.

The measure was taken after recordings from security cameras in the Planalto, released by CNN Brazil, show the now former GSI minister Gonçalves Dias and other officials inside the Planalto Palace during the acts. Dias resigned from his post after the images were released.

Moraes also ordered the breach of secrecy of the images captured during the invasion of the Planalto Palace to be sent to the ongoing investigation at the STF.

The images were in the possession of the GSI and were used as initial evidence to justify the opening of an investigation against those involved.

