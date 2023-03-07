SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Federal Police launched on Tuesday morning the seventh phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, which aims to identify people who participated, financed, omitted to or encouraged the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília in January 8th.

The court issued eight search and seizure warrants and three arrest warrants. PF actions take place in Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The PF did not identify those involved in the statement sent to the press about the new phase.

(By Editora São Paulo)

