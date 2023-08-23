Minister of Justice said that other facts may “derive” from new documents seized, such as computers and cell phones

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid on Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that the PF (Federal Police) investigations into the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are “far away” to finish.

“We have a chain of facts that emerge, other facts may derive from the seized documents: cell phones, computers. This is typical of complex police investigations. They are far from over, certainly.”declared the minister.

Watch (1min28s):

According to Dino, there is an evolution in investigations in “correct direction”. The minister also recalled that, at the same time, the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8 is being held by the National Congress, which is also investigating whether Bolsonaro had any involvement in the acts of vandalism in Praça dos Três Poderes.

In addition, the former chief executive is also being investigated for alleged fraud in his vaccination card and in the case of jewelry, received from the government of Saudi Arabia and which were not declared to the Federal Revenue.

Dino’s speech was given during the event “Brazil’s Agenda for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth”, promoted by the Council of the Americas (Americas Society/Council of the Americas, in English) at the B Hotel Brasília, in the federal capital. In addition to the Minister of Justice, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), was also present.