Passenger was expelled by the airline after refusing to check in her backpack; investigation will remain confidential

The PF (Federal Police) announced that it is investigating whether there was a crime of racism in the expulsion of passenger Samantha Vitena from a commercial flight operated by the airline Gol last Friday (April 28, 2023).

The inquiry launched this Sunday (30.Apr.2023) should investigate “the possible existence of crimes of racial or color prejudice” during the expulsion of the passenger. The investigation will be carried out by the PF Regional Superintendence in Bahia and must remain confidential until “complete elucidation of the facts”.

The episode took place during the 1575 air trip, which departed from Salvador (BA) to Congonhas, in São Paulo. According to reports, the woman was kicked out after refusing to check in her backpack.

In note (read below), the airline declared that Samantha did not accept to place her luggage in the correct places and,“due to operational security measures, he was unable to continue on the flight”.

On her Instagram profile, passenger Elaine Hazin –who was on the same flight– shared a record of what happened. In the video, one of the PF agents can be heard stating that the action to remove the black woman from the plane was “an order from the commander”.

Samantha was not finding a place on the plane to store her suitcase in which her notebook was and, for that reason, would have been obliged to check in her luggage with the device. However, soon after, she managed to get a place to take her belongings on the aircraft. “and even then the flight would not take off”.

“Because if I shipped my laptop, [o aparelho] it would fall to pieces. The stewards didn’t lift a finger to help me. […] In 3 minutes, we managed to manage and put my backpack on. On the contrary. The flight attendants told me that if we landed in Guarulhos, it would be my fault, because I didn’t want to check the backpack […] It’s been more than 1 hour since I put my backpack here and, even so, the flight didn’t take off. And it would be my faultsaid Vitena.

In the background of the video, it is also possible to hear complaints from other passengers who were on flight 1575. “This is racism”said a female voice. “I have never seen such a deal in my life”said another person on the plane.

In response, a PF official said on record that the woman was “missing truth”. She was heard by the corporation and released.

In note (read below), the PF reaffirmed Gol’s version and said that “the commander exercises authority from the moment he presents himself for the flight until the moment he hands over the aircraft, having the autonomy to request support from the Federal Police”. According to the corporation, the circumstances of the fact are being determined.

In its position, the airline also stated that it continues to investigate “carefully” the episode. “We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but we reinforce that, for security measures, our number 1 value, luggage accommodation must follow the established rules and procedures, without exceptions”he said.

Watch (1min39s):

OTHER SIDE

Read the full statement from Gol:

“Gol informs that, during the boarding of flight G3 1575 (Salvador – Congonhas), there was a large amount of luggage to be accommodated on board and many customers collaborated by dispatching volumes free of charge. Even with all the alternatives presented by the crew, a customer did not accept the placement of her luggage in the correct and safe places for bags and, due to operational security measures, she was unable to continue on the flight.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but we reinforce that, for security measures, our number 1 value, luggage accommodation must follow the established rules and procedures, without exceptions. The company also points out that it is continuously looking for ways to avoid what happened and offer the best experience to those who choose to fly with Gol and continues to carefully investigate the details of the case.”

Read the full text of the Federal Police note released on Friday:

“The Federal Police informs that it was called this Friday (28/4) by the Gol company, at the airport of Salvador/BA, to disembark a passenger who would not have complied with the orders of the captain of flight nº 1575, regarding the safety of passengers. luggage accommodation.

“It should be noted that, in accordance with Law No. 7,565, of December 19, 1986, the captain exercises authority from the moment he presents himself for the flight until the moment he delivers the aircraft, having the autonomy to request support from the Federal police.

“The passenger was heard by the Federal Police and then released. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.”