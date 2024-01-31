Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 16:57

The Federal Police (PF) is investigating whether a jet ski that would have been used by the Bolsonaro family to fish before the start of the operation this Monday, 29th, against councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), was used to transport and hide evidence or materials suspects who were with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his children.

According to the Metrópoles website, one of the three boats used by the clan moments before the operation did not return from the sea while the police were at the family's summer home in Angra dos Reis (RJ).

According to the portal, the PF found that Bolsonaro and his three sons, Carlos, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), friends and advisors, left their residence in Angra in a boat and two jet skis at 6:40 am, after the family heard about the operation.

One of the jet skis would not have returned with the group. PF agents arrived at the scene at 8:40 am. Around 9:30 am, Eduardo returned on one of the jet skis. Carlos and former president Bolsonaro returned at 11 am on a boat.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro did not return with the group. According to Metrópoles, the PF suspects that the senator drove the jet ski to the house of acquaintances in the region.

Carlos Bolsonaro's defense did not respond to contacts from the report Estadão. On Monday, the 29th, the family's lawyer, Fábio Wajngarten, former head of the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat, stated, via social media, that the former president and his children left their home in Angra to go fishing at 5am, before the arrival of Federal Police (PF) agents.

Remember the operation that targeted Carlos Bolsonaro

Federal Police agents carried out search and seizure warrants at the councilor's addresses, including the Rio City Council. Another address approached was Bolsonaro's summer home, in Angra dos Reis, where Carlos was with his father. The councilor's cell phone, notebook, desktop computers and documents were seized.

The new stage of the investigation targets the “political core” linked to Abin employees. The PF seeks to identify the “main recipients and beneficiaries of information produced illegally” by a “parallel Abin”, supposedly created to monitor people considered to be Bolsonaro’s adversaries and act in the political and personal interests of the former president and his children.

In addition to the councilor, an advisor to Carlos at the City Council, Luciana Paula Garcia da Silva Almeida, is mentioned in the investigation; an advisor to Ramagem in the Chamber of Deputies, Priscila Pereira e Silva; and an Army soldier seconded to Abin, Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues. At Rodrigues' house, in Salvador, an Abin notebook was seized. The soldier's wife is an employee of the agency. There were also investigations in Brasília and Formosa (GO).