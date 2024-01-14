Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 17:00

A friend and classmate of General Eduardo Villas Bôas at the Agulhas Negras Military Academy was implicated in the Federal Police (PF) investigation into the clandestine espionage scheme that was allegedly set up at the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during the government of the former -President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

General Luiz Roberto Peret was appointed as an intermediary for the sale of intelligence systems to the Army when Villas Bôas still commanded the institution.

One of the software is First Mile, which was allegedly used by Abin to illegally monitor authorities and journalists.

The information was released by Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo. The report seeks contact with Peret.

He was mentioned in the statement given by Caio Cesar dos Santos Cruz, son of General Santos Cruz, to the Federal Police.

Santos Cruz's son worked as a representative for the technology company Verint Systems.

He said that Luiz Roberto Peret was also hired by the company and had the task of “assisting in high-level technical and commercial negotiations”. “I was involved in dealings with high-ranking officials,” he told the PF. “He is an honest person.”

The company closed a US$10.8 million contract with the Army, without bidding, in October 2018, in the wake of federal intervention in Public Security in Rio de Janeiro (Michel Temer government).

The software had already been used in the preparation of major events, such as the Olympics, and had been “repurchased” by the military, according to the statement.

Caio Santos Cruz was the target of searches in Operation Last Mile, launched in October by the Federal Police to deepen the investigation into Abin. Police officers also searched and seized documents at the agency's headquarters.

The modus operandi narrated by Santos Cruz's son in the statement is similar to what has been investigated by the PF in Operation Perfidia, which investigates the purchase of ballistic vests and armored cars by the Rio Security intervention office.

Retired Army general, Luiz Roberto Peret became a servant in 2007. Today he has a consultancy company, Peret Consultoria, in partnership with retired colonel Helcio Bruno de Almeida, who was indicted in the Covid CPI.

WITH THE WORD, LUIZ ROBERTO PERET AND EDUARDO VILLAS BÔAS

The report from the Fausto Macedo's blog seeks contact with the generals. The space is open for manifestation.