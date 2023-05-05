General director of the corporation, Andrei Rodrigues says that developments of the Venire operation point to falsification of vaccination in the State

The PF (Federal Police) and the CGU (Controladoria-Geral da União) are investigating a new record of falsified vaccination data against covid-19 by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The discovery is an offshoot of the Venire operation, launched on the 4th (3.May.2023) and which has already resulted in 16 arrest warrants and 5 requests for preventive arrest in Brasília and 1 in Rio de Janeiro.

The PF investigation pointed to a record of falsification of SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) data by employees of the city hall of Duque de Caxias (RJ).

They would have entered false vaccination data from Bolsonaro, his daughter Laura, 2 advisors and the deputy Gutenberg Reis de Oliveira (MDB-RJ).

However, an investigation by the CGU reported having discovered another case of false vaccination in São Paulo.

“At a certain point, the CGU also carried out its investigations and informed the Federal Police of Rio de Janeiro of another case of vaccination in São Paulo. Therefore, they are watertight situations that apparently involved the same group”said Andrei Rodrigues, general director of the PF.

OPERATION VENIRE

On the morning of Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the PF launched an operation to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data for Bolsonaro and family members. In all, the corporation served 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants, 1 in Rio de Janeiro and 5 in the federal capital.

Officers carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s house in Jardim Botânico, in Brasilia. The former president was at the residence at the time of the searches and his cell phone was seized.

the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, was arrested. In addition to him, 5 other people were arrested. Read the names:

military police Max William, Bolsonaro’s security;

army military Sergio Cordeiro, Bolsonaro’s security;

army sergeant Luís Marcos dos Reis, Bolsonaro advisor;

Municipal Secretary of Government of Duque de Caxias (RJ), Joao Carlos Brecha ;

former army major Ailton Gonçalves Barros .

Operation Venire was launched in digital militia survey which is being processed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) under the report of the minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In note (full – 174 KB), the PF reported that the changes to the cards took place from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the condition of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

In response, Bolsonaro stated that “does not exist” tampering with his vaccination card and who never asked him for proof of immunization to “getting nowhere”. He said that his daughter Laura, 12 years old, was also not vaccinated against covid-19. According to him, only Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

