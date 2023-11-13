Content would have been released 3h30 after the start of the application, according to Camilo Santana, Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said that the PF (Federal Police) is investigating the leak of images from the 2nd day test of the Enem (National High School Exam), administered this Sunday (12.nov.2023). The image would have been released around 5pm, 3h30 after the start of the application. The minister stated that the case will not harm the exam, as there was no prior leak. The problem also occurred on the 1st day of the test. The PF has already identified 8 people involved, according to Santana.