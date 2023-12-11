Cybercrime Directorate will investigate hacking of the first lady's account, which was blocked from new publications

Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication) reported on Monday night (Dec 11, 2023) that the Federal Police and X (former Twitter) were called after the hacker attack on the profile of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva on the platform. In a note, the body linked to the Presidency of the Republic said it repudiated “strongly” the invasion of Janja's account and stated that “All appropriate measures are being taken”. The PF stated that the Cybercrime Directorate will investigate the case. The profile has been blocked from new publications.