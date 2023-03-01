The agency opened an investigation against businessman Ranier Felipe dos Santos Lemache, who lives in the United States

The PF (Federal Police) opened an investigation against businessman Ranier Felipe dos Santos Lemache, 41 years old, to investigate the episode of verbal aggression and persecution suffered by the artist Gilberto Gil and his wife Flora Gil during a game of the Brazilian team in the World Cup World of Qatar. The information is from G1.

Lamache was identified by social media users as one of the supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that appear in video cursing the artist. They call the singer of “son of a bitch” and ironically thank him for the Rouanet Law. Before that, they shouted: “Come on, Bolsonaro [sic]”.

The PF investigates whether the businessman committed a series of crimes based on the statute of the elderly, namely: discrimination against the elderly, display or transmission of derogatory or insulting information or images of the elderly and insult based on elements of race, color, ethnicity , religion, origin or status as an elderly or disabled person. The penalty for crimes can reach up to 7 years of detention and application of fines.

After the video went viral on social media, Lamache identified himself and posted on Twitter apologizing to Gil. The businessman claimed, however, not to have made any offense, but provocations to the artist.

Born in Volta Redonda, in Rio de Janeiro, the businessman lives in the United States. He owns Domino’s and Spoleto franchises in Rio de Janeiro.

Domino’s apologized on its Twitter profile and stated that the franchisee’s behavior does not reflect the company’s position. In a note, the pizzeria said it repudiates “all forms of violence” is that “individual attitudes of its franchisees do not reflect the positioning of the brand”.

Several personalities and politicians also sympathized with the artist, among them the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and presenter Luciano Huck.

Gil thanked him through an Instagram post for the support he and his wife received. Assessed the case as a “stupid thing” resulting from what he called “3rd shift”referring to demonstrations against the result of the 2nd round of elections held in the country.