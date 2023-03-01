Investigators estimate that amount is equivalent to more than R$ 130 million; there are suspicions of money laundering

A Federal Police (Federal Police) launched Operation Kukuanaland this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023), with the aim of identifying and dismantling a group that extracted, sold and exported gold obtained illegally in indigenous reserves and federal conservation units.

Investigators are also investigating alleged money laundering by the same criminal organization. Five search and seizure warrants are being served in the cities of Goiânia (GO) and Santos (SP). The warrants were issued by the Single Court of the Judiciary Subsection of Gurupi (TO).

The PF reported that, to cover up illegal extraction in indigenous lands and other illegal mining located in other states, the suspects issued “ideologically false invoices for the sale of gold”, thanks to the possession of a PLG (Permissão de Lavra Garimpeira), located in Natividade (TO). This procedure was done to enable the sale “to financial institutions and exporters”.

“It was found that the indicated PLG did not mine the amount of gold declared”, adds the corporation.

Investigators estimate that the group laundered more than BRL 130 million, corresponding to approximately 300 kg of pure gold.

“The seized objects will be analyzed in order to identify all the people who practice the illegal extraction and trade of gold. The work will focus on identifying all those involved and recovering the damage suffered by the public coffers”, says the PF.

If criminal actions are proven, those involved will answer for crimes against the economic order – usurpation; carrying out research, mining, extraction of mineral resources without authorization, permission, concession or license; money laundering; ideological falsehood; and criminal organization.

Together, the sentences can reach 29 years of imprisonment.

With information from Brazil Agency.