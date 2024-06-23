Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 9:30

In addition to the suspicion of selling judicial decisions, the Federal Police (PF) is also investigating whether judge Ivo de Almeida operated a fraud scheme in his office at the São Paulo Court of Justice. He was removed from office last week.

The report from the Estadão He contacted the magistrate in recent days, but until last night he had not commented on the investigation.

With the breach of banking secrecy, the PF identified fractional and cash deposits in the judge’s account. There were R$641 thousand between February 2016 and September 2022.

DATE. One point caught the attention of the investigators: the date of the deposits, which coincides with the due date of the credit card bill and other invoices from the magistrate. For the PF, this is an indication that the money was used to cover current expenses and, at the same time, hide the origin of the resources. Part of the deposits were made by Silvia Rodrigues, legal assistant, and Marcos Alberto Ferreira Ortiz, head of the judicial section, according to the investigation.

The suspicion of a crack led Minister Og Fernandes, rapporteur of the investigation at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), to authorize the PF to search the judge’s office and the home addresses of the magistrate and civil servants. The warrants were carried out last Thursday, in Operation Churrascada, by the PF.

TRANSFERS. “In order to better conceptualize these transfers and adequately point out the possible criminal responsibility of those involved, it is essential to deepen the investigations”, explained the minister.

In addition to the criminal investigation, the judge is also the subject of a disciplinary complaint to the National Council of Justice (CNJ). Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, CNJ inspector, initiated the procedure ex officio, that is, on his own initiative, after the Federal Police searched addresses linked to the judge in Operation Churrascada. The police were at his house and office.

Judges have the right to jurisdiction by function prerogative. Therefore, the criminal investigation at the STJ. Ivo de Almeida was removed from office for a year, by order of Minister Og Fernandes, rapporteur of the investigation. He can still appeal to try to return to work.

RELATIONSHIP. Suspected of intermediating the sale of judicial decisions on behalf of the judge, Wilson Vital de Menezes Júnior is named by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) as one of the central figures in the alleged scheme. One of the first efforts in the investigation was to seek evidence that would help reconstruct the relationship between them. Messages exchanged by Wilson in September 2023 were crucial in the eyes of investigators. And not exactly because of the content. They were sent from the judge’s home Wi-Fi network.

The PGR concluded that, in addition to a long-standing relationship, the two were close enough to meet at residential meetings.

Other conversations that are not directly related to the negotiation of decisions caught the attention of investigators because they give clues to this relationship. In one of the dialogues, Wilson states that the judge went to mass in honor of his father, who has now passed away.

Wilson is the son of Valmi Lacerda Sampaio, who, according to investigators’ suspicions, was also accused of selling decisions.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.