The PF (Federal Police) is investigating a “support network” that was allegedly built by Comando Vermelho, a criminal faction originating in Rio de Janeiro, with members in Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará. The mobilization would be to help the 2 prisoners escape from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN).

According to the Power360PF investigators say that leaders of the criminal faction want to carry out the escape to use it as a “trophy” and encourage new attempts in federal prisons.

Penitentiary intelligence centers monitor mobilizations in other units. It is possible that new rearrangements could be made to prevent criminal factions from becoming enraged by the escapes in Mossoró.

There are PF teams operating in Rio de Janeiro, headquarters of the criminal faction Comando Vermelho. Agents want to identify possible sending of money and weapons to people who live in the region where the fugitives are.

As shown by the Power360on the same day as the escape, on February 14, the PF began investigations into Rogério Mendonça and Deibson Nascimento's relationship with Comando Vermelho.

