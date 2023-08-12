US jewelry released the sale of the former president’s kit in January; items would have been received from the Saudi government

A Federal Police (Federal Police) investigates the auction announcement of a jewelry kit received by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The announcement of the sale of the objects was made on an online website in the United States in January of this year.

The former Chief Executive would have won the kit during an official trip to Saudi Arabia in 2021. Here are the items announced:

clock;

pen;

ring;

cufflinks; It is

Arabic rosary from the luxury brand Chopard.

Watch (3min23s):

The PF released this Friday (11.Aug.2023) a report that shows an alleged scheme to sell official gifts received by Bolsonaro. The former construction assistant of the then President of the Republic, Mauro Cid, would have carried out the negotiation.

“Data arising from the analysis of the cell phone seized in the possession of Mauro Cesar Cid, revealed that the so-called ‘Kit Rose’, a set of men’s items from the Chopard brand containing a pen, a ring, a pair of cufflinks, an Arabic rosary (‘ masbaha’) and a watch received by the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, after traveling to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021, he was escaped from the country, at the end of December 2022, by means of the plane of the Presidency of Republic, and offered for sale, in an auction procedure in the United States of America”indicated the PF report.

The report appears in a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who authorized searches at addresses of military personnel linked to the former head of the Executive. Here’s the full of the decision (3 MB).

rose kit

In the report, the PF mentions a “Kit Rose”, Chopard brand men’s item set containing a pen, a ring, a pair of cufflinks, an Arabic rosary and a watch. The items were received by the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, after a trip to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021.

The kit was taken from Brazil at the end of December by plane of the Presidency of the Republic, and offered for sale, in an auction procedure on February 8, 2023 in the United States. The jewels, however, were not sold.

After the failed sale attempt and with the publication in the press of the existence of the referred jewels, Mauro Cid and Osmar Crivelatti organized a “rescue operation” of goods. With TCU’s decision for the kit to be returned to the Brazilian State, the investigated returned the items on March 24, 2023 at the Caixa Econômica Federal branch, in Brasília.

White Gold Kit

The investigated were able to complete the sale of the items in the call “White Gold Kit”, consisting of a ring, cufflinks, an Islamic rosary and a white gold Rolex watch. Bolsonaro was presented with the luxury items during his official visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019.

According to the PF, the Rolex watch would have been sold for US$68,000 in the United States. After the sale was made, the former adjutant deposited an amount of the same amount in the account of his father, Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, target of PF operation on the morning of this Friday (11.Aug.2023).

According to the PF, the watch was illegally taken from Brazil by means of a Brazilian Air Force aircraft, used on a trip by the presidential entourage to the United States, in June 2022.

The PF informed that, after journalistic reports show that the former president would have received a jewelry kit, people linked to Bolsonaro would have carried out an operation on March 8, 2023 to rescue the pieces, which were in commercial establishments in the United States.

The idea was to repurchase the items so that they could be returned to the Brazilian government, in order to comply with a TCU (Union Court of Auditors) order.

The operation took place in two stages, says the PF:

Rolex: the watch was recovered on March 14, 2023 by former Bolsonaro family lawyer Frederick Wassef. The item returned to Brazil on March 29, 2023. On April 2, 2023, Wassef passed the watch to Mauro Cid, who was in São Paulo. The former aide-de-camp returned to Brasília on the same day and handed over the Rolex to Osmar Crivelatti, Bolsonaro’s advisor; other jewelry: Items were retrieved by Mauro Cid on March 27, 2023 while traveling to Miami. After recovering the goods, the former adjutant immediately returned to Brazil, arriving in Brasilia on the morning of March 28.

As of April 4, 2023, the complete jewelry kit was delivered to Caixa Econômica Federal.