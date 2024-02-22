Professional is suspected of using confidential data to ask for bribes from companies regulated by the agency

Federal police carried out, this Thursday (22.Feb.2024), 2 search and seizure warrants in an investigation into influence peddling by a public servant ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). The warrants were issued by the 10th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

According to Federal Police (Federal Police), the target of Operation Criminalis Vigilantia is an ANP employee who would be using the agency's confidential information to obtain undue advantages.

Also according to the PF, the public servant had the support of other people, who had no ties to the ANP, to request bribes from companies regulated by the agency.

The target of the operation was removed from his duties by court order until the investigations were concluded. The warrants are being served in the city of Rio de Janeiro and in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

With information from Brazil Agency.