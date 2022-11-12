On Friday (11.Nov.2022) the PF (Federal Police) and the Federal Revenue carried out an operation to investigate an alleged corruption scheme involving lawyers and advisers of CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals).

christened of “Operation Peita”, the investigation began after an award-winning collaboration agreement with one of the investigated. The person presented evidence on a case of corruption and influence peddling, including the payment of BRL 350,000 to lawyers and counselors at Carf, with the aim of influencing the judgment of cases in the body.

According to the PF, the warrants were carried out in the city of São Paulo, by teams of federal police, with the participation of employees of the Federal Revenue, in addition to representatives of the Commission on Prerogatives of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil).

Those investigated may be held responsible for the crimes of passive corruption, for offering an undue advantage to a public official and for influence peddling, in addition to other crimes that are found during the investigation.

With information from Brazil Agency🇧🇷