The PF (Federal Police) summoned the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) to testify about the invasion of the systems of the CNJ (National Council of Justice). The congresswoman will speak to the corporation after the testimony of the Vaza Jato hacker, Walter Delgatti, who accused her of financing the invasions of the platform. Zambelli’s lawyer, Daniel Bialski, informed that there was no date set for the deposition, which should take place in September.