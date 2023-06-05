Deutsche Wellei

06/05/2023 – 8:33 am

They are accused of murder and hiding a corpse. One of them is considered the mastermind of the crime. The Federal Police (PF) indicted two more suspects for the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, who died a year ago, on the morning of June 5, 2022, in the Vale region from Javari, in the Amazon.

The crime occurred during an expedition by the duo through the Javari Valley. They had their bodies burned and buried. Their corpses were only found 10 days later.

According to information released this Sunday (04/06) by TV Globo, those accused are Rubem Villar, known as Colombia, and fisherman Jânio Freitas de Souza.

Colombia is accused of being the mastermind of the crime and suspected of leading a criminal organization of illegal fishing in the region. He was arrested in July 2022 for ideological falsehood. Jânio Freitas de Souza would be part of this organization. Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, would also join the group. He and Jefferson da Silva Lima confessed to the murders and are under arrest.

A third defendant arrested for the deaths is Oseney de Olivera, known as “dos Santos”.

During the investigations, Colombia and Pelado were placed in the same cell, where the police recorded a conversation in which Colombia asks Pelado not to tell the police that he did it. [Colômbia] who provided the ammunition used to kill Bruno and Dom.

According to the police, Colombia was in charge of a criminal organization, financing and operating illegal fishing expeditions that were then smuggled to Peru and Colombia.

Illegal fishermen Amarildo dos Santos, or Pelado, and Jânio Freitas de Souza, from the São Rafael community, would be hierarchically below Colombia in the organization.

According to the police, in one year there were more than 400 calls between the accused – including on the day of the crime, in periods just before and after the execution, which would be evidence of a premeditated crime.

Homicide and corpse concealment

On July 21, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denounced Pelado, his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, who also confessed to the crime, and Jefferson da Silva Lima – who denies involvement – ​​for double qualified homicide and concealment of the body of Bruno and Sun. The complaint has already been accepted by the Federal Court in Tabatinga (AM), which made the three defendants.

According to the organ, the murder would have happened because Bruno asked Phillips – who was doing research for a book about the Amazon – to photograph the trio’s boat. In addition, according to the MPF, there were already records of disagreements between Pelado and Bruno over illegal fishing in indigenous territory.

