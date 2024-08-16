Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 18:51

The Federal Police (PF) requested this Friday, 16, the indictment of the former director of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Silvinei Vasques, and the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, in the investigation into the corporation’s actions in the second round of the 2022 elections.

The conclusion was that the two used the corporation to prevent the movement of voters in the Northeast region, an electoral stronghold of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and thereby try to benefit former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the PF, the conduct falls within the crime of political violence, described in the Penal Code as “restricting, preventing or hindering, through the use of physical, sexual or psychological violence, the exercise of political rights to any person due to their sex, race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin”.

The penalty, in case of conviction, can vary between three and six years of imprisonment.

Four federal police officers who, at the time, were on loan to the Ministry of Justice were also indicted: Alfredo de Souza Lima Coelho Carrijo, Fernando de Sousa Oliveira, Leo Garrido de Salles Meira and Marília Ferreira de Alencar.

The former PRF director retired in December 2022, at the age of 47 and at the end of the Jair Bolsonaro government, amid a series of investigations into his performance. He even used social media to ask for votes for the former president in the second round.

The former Justice Minister is also facing sensitive investigations on suspicion of involvement in a coup plot to keep Bolsonaro in power even after his election defeat and of omission on January 8.

The two were arrested by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but had their preventive arrests revoked and are now free with an electronic ankle bracelet.

The indictment does not end the investigation. The Federal Police requested more time to conclude the statements and present the final report on the case. However, in the Federal Police’s assessment, the evidence collected so far is sufficient for an indictment. It will be up to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to analyze the records and decide whether or not there are elements to file a complaint.

THE DEFENSES HAVE THE FLOOR

Until the publication of this text, the report of State contacted the defense of former minister Anderson Torres, who has not yet commented on the indictment, and sought contact with the defense of the former PRF director and the others cited by the PF, but without success. The space is open for comments ([email protected]).