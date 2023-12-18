Bodybuilder gave testimony this Monday (Dec 18); In addition to him, two other people are being investigated

The Federal Police indicted influencer Renato Cariani this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) for similar drug trafficking, association for trafficking and money laundering. The bodybuilding athlete had already given a statement in the afternoon at the PF headquarters in São Paulo.

Cariani confirmed the indictment in a publication in his stories from Instagram. He said his reputation was “murdered” for coverage of the case in the media. In addition to him, Anidrol's partner, Roseli Dorth, and Fábio Spinola were also indicted. The information is from the portal g1.

“My reputation was completely murdered mainly through the press and open channels. I understand that they are doing their job, I understand that the cover and title is what sells […] but I'm the one who bears the consequences.”

According to the PF, the crime of similar trafficking occurred because, according to investigations, Cariani was not directly involved with drugs, but with chemical inputs for the production of narcotics. Dorth was being investigated for suspicious transactions, while Spinola was also involved in the core. He is a close friend of Cariani.

The Public Ministry reiterated the request for preventive detention for Cariani, but the Court again denied the detention. Renato Cariani responds freely.

UNDERSTAND

The PF, Gaeco (Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime) of the MPSP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) and the Federal Revenue launched operation Hinsberg last Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023), which investigates the diversion of chemicals for drug production. The target would be the company Anidrol, whose partner is fitness influencer Renato Cariani.

Addresses of the chemical company and the influencer were searched and seized in São Paulo. The operation carried out 18 of these warrants in 7 municipalities in the States of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná. According to authorities, the group issued fraudulent invoices in the name of licensed companies, 60 of these transactions were identified in 1 year of investigation.

The complaint was made by pharmaceutical companies whose names were linked to the purchase of inputs. They were heard by the Federal Revenue Service and indicated that the company investigated was not included in its list of suppliers. The PF is investigating the group's movements from 2014 to 2020. Those involved will be charged with trafficking, association for the purpose of trafficking and money laundering.

4 arrest warrants would have been issued based on the repeated offense, given the 60 cases of confirmed fraudulent notes. According to the PF, the requests were ratified by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), but were rejected by the Court.

In total, 12 tons of chemicals were diverted, with an approximate value of R$6 million. Phenacetin, acetone, ethyl ether, hydrochloric acid, mannitol and ethyl acetate are on the list of components, the use of which corresponds to the refining and adulteration of 19 tons of crack and cocaine.

WHO IS RENATO CARIANI

Businessman and athlete, Renato Cariani is a Brazilian fitness influencer with more than 7.3 million followers on Instagram. On his website, he offers courses on topics such as bodybuilding, nutrition, investments, English. In addition to Anidrol, Cariani is also a partner in the supplement brand Supley.

Its presence on social media and weight loss programs included personalities such as SBT presenter Danilo Gentili. In 2022, the influencer held a live on his podcast channel where he received Jair Bolsonaro (PL), then president. The broadcast was attended by Paulo Muzy, another influencer in the industry.