02/29/2024 – 21:40

The Federal Police (PF) concluded the investigation into the invasion of the National Justice Council (CNJ) systems with the indictment of deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and hacker Walter Delgatti. They may be held liable for the crimes of hacking a computer device and misrepresentation.

The Federal Police's final report states that documents seized from the deputy correspond, in whole or in part, to the files inserted by the hacker into the CNJ system, which for investigators proves that she participated in the attack.

Lawyer Daniel Bialski, who defends the deputy, reiterated in a statement that she never asked for the invasion of the National Justice Council systems.

“The arbitrary interpretation deduced by the police authority asserting that the deputy had eventually received documents does not show adherence or any type of collaboration, especially since it was demonstrated that there was no referral to third parties, as well as it was also proven that there were no transfers of values”, says the criminalist.

Lawyer Ariovaldo Moreira, who represents Walter Delgatti, stated that the indictment was expected, as he confessed to participating in the episode. “The indictment of Carla Zambelli confirms that Walter, at all times, collaborated with the justice system, leading the PF to the mastermind and financier of the acts perpetrated by him.”

Among the documents mentioned by the Federal Police is the false arrest warrant against Alexandre de Moraes, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and a receipt for blocking R$22.9 million in the minister's assets. The amount corresponds to the fine imposed by Moraes on the PL for questioning the electronic voting machines in the 2022 elections. There was also an order, also false, to break the minister's banking secrecy.

The PF concluded that the attack was planned to cast doubt on the credibility of the Judiciary. With the end of the investigation, it is up to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to say whether or not it sees elements to file a complaint.

The only messages found between Carla Zambelli and Walter Delgatti are about Moraes. The deputy sent two audios asking for the minister's address. She claims that her mother wanted to send a letter to the magistrate.

Walter Delgatti told the Federal Police that he received around R$40,000 to try to invade the Judiciary systems. He handed over proof of transfers, which totaled R$10,500, made by a former advisor to the deputy. The rest, according to the report, would have been delivered in cash, in São Paulo. Investigators dismantled part of the testimony. The PF concluded that the payments were to buy bottles of whiskey. For this reason, the hacker was also indicted for slanderous reporting. He is in pre-trial detention.

WITH THE WORD, CRIMINALIST DANIEL BIALSKI, WHO REPRESENTS CARLA ZAMBELLI

The defense of deputy Carla Zambelli, although she has not yet thoroughly analyzed the new documents and the report offered by the Federal Police, reinforces that she never made any type of request for Walter Delgatti to invade systems or commit any illegality. In fact, the arbitrary interpretation deduced by the police authority asserting that the deputy had eventually received documents does not show adherence or any type of collaboration, even more so as it was demonstrated that there was no forwarding to third parties, as well as it was also proven that there were no transfers of values ​​such as maliciously suggested by that one. Once again, the deputy reaffirms that she did not commit any illicit and/or immoral conduct and will exercise, if necessary, her broad right of defense to prove her innocence. The abusive use of assumptions and probabilities are not indubitable elements intended to support the suspicions raised.

WITH THE WORD, LAWYER ARIOVALDO MOREIRA, WHO REPRESENTS WALTER DELGATTI

The defense is not surprised by the indictment of Walter Delgatti, since since his arrest, Walter has confessed to his participation in the invasion of the CNJ platform.

Carla Zambelli's indictment confirms that Walter, at all times, collaborated with justice, leading the PF to the mastermind and financier of the acts perpetrated by him.

Furthermore, the defense intends to reiterate the request that aims at Walter's freedom, with no reason to maintain precautionary custody, once the investigation is closed.