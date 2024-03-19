AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/19/2024 – 22:23

The Federal Police (PF) indicted Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday (19) for falsifying vaccination certificates against Covid-19, a case that increases judicial pressure against the former president. Defense lawyers denied any responsibility for Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro and 16 other people were involved in a scheme to issue “their respective ideologically false certificates, with the aim of obtaining undue advantages related to the circumvention of health rules established during the pandemic period”, according to a PF document published today.

The former president, a pandemic skeptic, publicly admitted that he never immunized himself against Covid-19. This was the argument of his lawyers, who denied any responsibility of Bolsonaro.

“It is public and worldwide known that the former president, due to personal convictions, never used any vaccine against Covid-19”, published Fabio Wajngarten on the social network X.

The crimes identified by the Federal Police are criminal association and introduction of false data into the public system, both of which are subject to prison sentences.

“Bolsonaro never determined or knew that any of his advisors had created vaccination certificates with ideologically false content,” added the former president’s defense.

The Attorney General's Office (PGR) has fifteen days to comment on the indictment of the former president.

Earlier, Wajngarten clarified that, “while serving as president, Bolsonaro was completely exempt from presenting any type of certificate on his trips”, and denounced what he called political persecution against the former president and his “political capital”.

Bolsonaro gave a statement to the Federal Police in Brasília in May last year about this case. His home was searched as part of the investigation.

In this statement, he denied the accusations and stated that the authorities were trying to “fabricate a case” against him.

– 'An order' –

Against the arguments of Bolsonaro's defense, the PF claims that, at the request of the former president, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, his then aide-de-camp, included the false information in the system.

Cid told the PF, according to his statement included in the report, that he had received an “order” from the former president “to insert false data in his name and that of his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro”, and “that these certificates were printed and delivered by hand to [então] president.

Considered Bolsonaro's right-hand man during his term, Cid was preventively arrested in May 2023 on suspicion of involvement in possible fraud involving vaccination cards against Covid-19.

Other Bolsonaro subordinates, a doctor and several health officials, a lawyer and other military personnel, participated in the scheme, according to the Police.

Cid was released months later, after reaching a plea bargain.

– Anti-vaccine –

During the Covid-19 pandemic, which left more than 700,000 people dead in Brazil, the former president repeatedly questioned the effectiveness and convenience of vaccines.

He even “joked” that whoever was immunized could become an “alligator”.

Bolsonaro's vaccination card said that he had taken two doses of the vaccine, in August and October 2022.

“If the former president, known worldwide for his personal position of not using any vaccine, presented a vaccination certificate at any immigration post in the world, he would be immediately recognized and publicly disqualified”, highlighted Wajngarten.

Defeated in the presidential elections of October 2022, Bolsonaro traveled to the United States on December 30 of the same year, two days before the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

After a parallel investigation, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) determined in January that Bolsonaro's vaccination card was “false”, after finding inconsistencies between records from the Ministry of Health and other official entities.

This investigation sought to determine whether federal employees were involved in the forgery. However, he recommended archiving the case “due to the absence of minimal information regarding the authorship of the facts”.

Bolsonaro is also the target of other investigations, one of them for his participation in an alleged coup plot after being defeated in the elections. However, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has already ruled against him in this case and made him ineligible for eight years for producing disinformation about the electronic voting system.