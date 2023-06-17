This Friday (June 16), Moraes withdrew the secrecy of the 66-page report produced by the PF Intelligence Directorate

The PF (Federal Police) expert report on the telephone number of the former adjutant of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, indicates that the military sought legal support to annul the result of the 2022 elections. The document presents Cid’s dialogue with the military who asked for Bolsonaro’s intervention in the Armed Forces. Furthermore, it shows conversations by Mauro Cid’s wife, Gabriela Cid, asking “impeachment” by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

This Friday (June 16), Moraes withdrew the secrecy of the 66-page report produced by the Intelligence Directorate of the Federal Police. Experts analyzed WhatsApp messages, audios, security backups and files stored by Bolsonaro’s former assistant on his cell phone.

The files found on Cid’s cell phone indicate that the plan was made based on the thesis that, if Bolsonaro lost the elections, there would be a conflict between the powers – considering, according to Bolsonarist allies, that the defeat of the then president would have been caused by decisions “unconstitutional” uttered during the electoral campaign by the ministers of the STF and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In this way, the military could, according to the plan, be summoned and an intervention could be instituted. No one from the Armed Forces High Command nor Bolsonaro appears in these documents supporting the plan to reject the 2022 election result.

the main document “Armed Forces as a moderating power” it has 3 pages and is the main text that supports Cid’s attempted plan. The list assembles the execution of the plan in 8 stages, without presenting any explanation of how it would be possible to obtain institutional support for such measures. Are they:

appointment of a federal intervenor; setting a deadline for restoring the Constitutional order; definition of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police as subordinate to the intervenor; suspension of acts of the Judiciary and removal of ministers; opening of an inquiry to investigate the removed ministers; authorization for the intervenor to suspend other unconstitutional acts practiced by the Judiciary; replacement of retired TSE ministers; setting a deadline for holding new elections.

Read other conversations found on Cid and Gabriela’s devices: