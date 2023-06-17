This Friday (June 16), Moraes withdrew the secrecy of the 66-page report produced by the PF Intelligence Directorate
The PF (Federal Police) expert report on the telephone number of the former adjutant of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, indicates that the military sought legal support to annul the result of the 2022 elections. The document presents Cid’s dialogue with the military who asked for Bolsonaro’s intervention in the Armed Forces. Furthermore, it shows conversations by Mauro Cid’s wife, Gabriela Cid, asking “impeachment” by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.
The files found on Cid’s cell phone indicate that the plan was made based on the thesis that, if Bolsonaro lost the elections, there would be a conflict between the powers – considering, according to Bolsonarist allies, that the defeat of the then president would have been caused by decisions “unconstitutional” uttered during the electoral campaign by the ministers of the STF and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).
In this way, the military could, according to the plan, be summoned and an intervention could be instituted. No one from the Armed Forces High Command nor Bolsonaro appears in these documents supporting the plan to reject the 2022 election result.
the main document “Armed Forces as a moderating power” it has 3 pages and is the main text that supports Cid’s attempted plan. The list assembles the execution of the plan in 8 stages, without presenting any explanation of how it would be possible to obtain institutional support for such measures. Are they:
- appointment of a federal intervenor;
- setting a deadline for restoring the Constitutional order;
- definition of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police as subordinate to the intervenor;
- suspension of acts of the Judiciary and removal of ministers;
- opening of an inquiry to investigate the removed ministers;
- authorization for the intervenor to suspend other unconstitutional acts practiced by the Judiciary;
- replacement of retired TSE ministers;
- setting a deadline for holding new elections.
Read other conversations found on Cid and Gabriela’s devices:
- Images of the draft to annul election – The report shows that, on November 28, 2022, Cid sent 3 images of a document to a secondary number with the intention of enacting a State of Siege in Brazil. In the 3rd image, the PF report indicates that a sheet was superimposed to prevent the identification of the author of the text.
- Legal support – The document produced by PF intelligence shows that Lieutenant Colonel Marcelino Haddad sent Mauro Cid the following texts:
- article on the “Guarantee of Constitutional Powers: A Constitutional Mission of the Armed Forces”;
- document by Lieutenant Colonel Marcelino himself, called the “Collection of Aspects of the Constituent Assembly on the Guarantee of Constitutional Powers and GLO”, based on texts available in the House and Senate;
- questionnaire that would have been written by Professor Ives Grandra at the request of Major Fabiano da Silva Carvalho
- Gabriela Cid – In conversation with friends, Mauro Cid’s wife asks for elections with printed votes and “fall” by Minister Alexandre Moraes. In one of the dialogues, he agrees that the STF would order Bolsonaro’s arrest based on the fake news inquiry;
- Occupation of barracks in Goiânia – In conversation with sergeant dos Reis about the demonstrations in front of the army barracks in Goiânia, Cid says: “For me, the people stay there, man! Easier for me to help the guys than to get them out of there”.
