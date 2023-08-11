Mauro Cid sold the piece, given to the former president by Saudi Arabia, for US$68,000; item was repurchased by Frederick Wassef

The PF (Federal Police) is investigating the alleged sale of a Rolex watchgiven as a gift by the government of Saudi Arabia to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), by the former aide-de-camp and lieutenant colonel of the Brazilian Army Mauro Cid in the United States. The piece, according to an inquiry released by the corporation this Friday (11.Aug.2023), would have been sold for $68,000 (the equivalent of BRL 346,983.60). Here’s the full of the survey (3 MB).

According to the PF, the watch was sold in June 13, 2022 in the city of Willow Grove, in the State of Pennsylvania, in the United States. At the time, Mauro Cid worked at the Apex (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) in Miami.

After the sale was made, the former aide deposited US$ 68,000 in the account of his father, Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, the target of a PF operation on the morning of this Friday (11.Aug.2023).

According to the PF, the watch was illegally taken from Brazil by means of a Brazilian Air Force aircraft, used on a trip by the presidential entourage to the United States, in June 2022. In addition to the watch, they were also part of the misappropriated collection. a ring, cufflinks and an Islamic rosary.

The PF reported that, after journalistic reports showed that the former president would have received a jewelry kit, people linked to Bolsonaro would have carried out an operation on March 8, 2023 to rescue the pieces, which were in commercial establishments in the United States.

The idea was to repurchase the items so that they could be returned to the Brazilian government, in order to comply with a decision issued by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União).

The operation took place in two stages, says the PF:

Rolex: the watch was recovered on March 14, 2023 by former Bolsonaro family lawyer Frederick Wassef. The item returned to Brazil on March 29, 2023. On April 2, 2023, Wassef passed the watch to Mauro Cid, who was in São Paulo. The former aide-de-camp returned to Brasília on the same day and handed over the Rolex to Osmar Crivelatti, Bolsonaro’s advisor; other jewelry: Items were retrieved by Mauro Cid on March 27, 2023 while traveling to Miami. After recovering the goods, the former adjutant immediately returned to Brazil, arriving in Brasilia on the morning of March 28.

On April 4, 2023, the complete jewelry kit was delivered to Caixa Econômica Federal.

“In the same way, the covert operation allowed that, until the present moment, the Brazilian authorities were not aware that the assets were disposed of abroad, in breach of legal regulations, with the aim of illicitly enriching former President Jair Bolsonaro”says the survey.