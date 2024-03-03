Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/03/2024 – 7:12

The Federal Police (PF) will offer a course on “culture of peace” this month. The syllabus states that the objective is to teach delegates and employees about the “holistic view of being”. The discipline was named “the art of living in peace”.

Classes will be taught at the National Police Academy, in Brasília, between March 5th and 8th, with a total workload of 20 hours.

“Personal, social and environmental ecology at different levels of development of the culture of peace. Experiences and practices to transform and enable coherent actions and attitudes in our daily lives”, says the course presentation.

When contacted to provide more information about the objective of the discipline, the PF did not respond to emails, calls and messages sent by the reporter over the last few days.

A PF delegate who supports the initiative assesses that the classes can improve the mental health of colleagues, given the degree of tension that marks the routine of agents, delegates and clerks.